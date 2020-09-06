The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg Defends Report, Fires Back at Trump: ‘We Are Not Going to Be Intimidated by the President’
Sunday, 6 September 2020 () The Atlantic Editor-in-Chief *Jeffrey Goldberg* used an interview with CNN's *Brian Stelter* to defend the magazine's reporting on President *Donald Trump's* disparagement of America's servicemen.
[NFA] Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accused U.S. President Donald Trump of failing to feel the economic pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic and said that if his alleged comments about fallen U.S. military personnel were true, then they were "a disgrace." This report produced by...
[NFA] An article in The Atlantic magazine this week said President Trump called fallen U.S. service people "losers" and "suckers" - which Trump quickly denied and which his Democratic rival, Joe Biden,..
The younger brother of US President Donald Trump died Saturday at a New York hospital. He was 71. President Trump visited his brother, Robert Trump, in the hospital in New York on Friday as he headed..