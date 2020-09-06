Global  
 

The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg Defends Report, Fires Back at Trump: ‘We Are Not Going to Be Intimidated by the President’

Mediaite Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
The Atlantic Editor-in-Chief *Jeffrey Goldberg* used an interview with CNN's *Brian Stelter* to defend the magazine's reporting on President *Donald Trump's* disparagement of America's servicemen.
News video: Biden hits Trump on jobs, alleged 'losers' remark

Biden hits Trump on jobs, alleged 'losers' remark 01:54

 [NFA] Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accused U.S. President Donald Trump of failing to feel the economic pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic and said that if his alleged comments about fallen U.S. military personnel were true, then they were "a disgrace."​ This report produced by...

Trump called dead U.S. troops "losers" -report [Video]

Trump called dead U.S. troops "losers" -report

[NFA] An article in The Atlantic magazine this week said President Trump called fallen U.S. service people "losers" and "suckers" - which Trump quickly denied and which his Democratic rival, Joe Biden,..

Trump Insists Report He Called Dead Vets ‘Losers’ and ‘Suckers’ is ‘A Total Lie’ [Video]

Trump Insists Report He Called Dead Vets ‘Losers’ and ‘Suckers’ is ‘A Total Lie’

“Losers” and “suckers.” Familiar insults from President Trump, but he insists never towards fallen soldiers. A new report from The Atlantic says otherwise.

US President Donald Trump's Younger Brother, Robert, Dead At 71 [Video]

US President Donald Trump's Younger Brother, Robert, Dead At 71

The younger brother of US President Donald Trump died Saturday at a New York hospital. He was 71. President Trump visited his brother, Robert Trump, in the hospital in New York on Friday as he headed..

Atlantic's Goldberg: Trump 'Confused' About Military Service

 Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, Friday stood behind his reporting on President Donald Trump's actions concerning veterans, including writing...
Newsmax

'The Atlantic' Editor Discusses Reporting On Trump's Remarks About The Military

 NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic about his piece highlighting the way President Trump reportedly disparages veterans and members...
NPR

Fox & Friends Host to Hegseth: Bias Charges Don’t ‘Change the Reality’ That Reporting on Trump Comments ‘May Be Valid’

 Fox & Friends co-host Jedediah Bila gave Pete Hegseth a dose of "reality" when she told him that accusing Atlantic writer Jeffrey Goldberg doesn't negate the...
Mediaite


SByelick

Stephen Byelick RT @marklevinshow: Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg is a pathetic hypocrite and leftwing hack https://t.co/PaOfqqvpfC 2 seconds ago