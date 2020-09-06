Global  
 

Hugh Jackman Goes Shirtless While Walking His Dogs in the Hamptons

Just Jared Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Hugh Jackman is looking good! The 51-year-old The Greatest Showman actor was spotted walking his dogs on a beautiful sunny Sunday (September 6) over Labor Day Weekend in The Hamptons, New York. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hugh Jackman Hugh showed off his fit physique in a tee and shorts, wearing a hat [...]
