|
Chadwick Boseman's Wife Taylor Simone Ledward & 'Black Panther' Co-Stars Attend Private Memorial
Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Chadwick Boseman’s loved ones are remembering the late actor. The Black Panther star, who sadly passed away after a long private battle with cancer on August 28, was honored with a private memorial in Malibu, Calif., via The Sun. The memorial was attended by Chadwick‘s wife Taylor Simone Ledward, friends and co-stars, including Michael B. [...]
