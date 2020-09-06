Global  
 

Chadwick Boseman's Wife Taylor Simone Ledward & 'Black Panther' Co-Stars Attend Private Memorial

Just Jared Sunday, 6 September 2020
Chadwick Boseman’s loved ones are remembering the late actor. The Black Panther star, who sadly passed away after a long private battle with cancer on August 28, was honored with a private memorial in Malibu, Calif., via The Sun. The memorial was attended by Chadwick‘s wife Taylor Simone Ledward, friends and co-stars, including Michael B. [...]
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Disney+ Airing Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Disney+ Airing Chadwick Boseman Tribute 00:25

 Disney+ Airing Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Chadwick Boseman Married Wife Taylor Simone Ledward Before He Passed Away

 Chadwick Boseman has died at the age of 43 and in the statement released by his team, it was confirmed that his "wife" was by his side when he passed away.
