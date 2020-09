You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trolls' Rachel Bloom on giving birth, releasing a movie and losing a friend in the pandemic



Actress Rachel Bloom discusses her latest film Trolls World Tour, giving birth during a pandemic and losing one of her closest friends to coronavirus. Rachel’s friend and colleague Adam Schlesinger.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:06 Published on July 23, 2020

Tweets about this Norbert Müller Rachel Shenton Wears a Lip Reading Face Mask for TV Appearance!: Rachel Shenton is rocking a unique mask amid the p… https://t.co/OdqMdQvwCN 34 minutes ago Lexi RT @JustJared: English actress and screenwriter Rachel Shenton wears a lip reading face mask to a TV appearance https://t.co/yzBtcAjcd2 47 minutes ago JustJared.com English actress and screenwriter Rachel Shenton wears a lip reading face mask to a TV appearance https://t.co/yzBtcAjcd2 54 minutes ago