Michael Rooker Refused to Take 'Extra Medicines' During Covid-19 Battle Sunday, 6 September 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor opens up on his quiet battle with the killer virus, claiming that he decided not to take 'any extra medicines or vitamins or supplements.' 👓 View full article

