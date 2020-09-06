Global  
 

Jon Cryer Fires Back at Politician Matt Gaetz Over 'Two & A Half Men' Diss

Just Jared Sunday, 6 September 2020
Jon Cryer is standing up for his role in the long-running series, Two and a Half Men, against politician Matt Gaetz. The Twitter spat spiraled after Mr. Gaetz saw that Jon had shared given support for his opponent, Florida’s Democratic candidate Phil Ehrin. “”Rep. @mattgaetz invited a white supremacist to the State of the Union, [...]
Jon Cryer Slams Rep. Matt Gaetz After He Says "Charlie Sheen Carried" Two and a Half Men

 War of words. Jon Cryer and Florida congressman Matt Gaetz had an interesting exchange on Twitter on Saturday, Sept. 5. The duo threw jabs at each other and even...
E! Online


