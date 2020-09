You Might Like

Tweets about this Dontrelle / ADOS πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ RT @aceshowbiz: Cardi B and Candace Owens Beefing Online Over Political Views https://t.co/tOXF7DQvKe https://t.co/lrQl4lHNUF 7 minutes ago AceShowbiz Cardi B and Candace Owens Beefing Online Over Political Views https://t.co/tOXF7DQvKe https://t.co/lrQl4lHNUF 8 minutes ago BelleIsLeavingBlackistan RT @bougielikeb: i left twitter for an hour and came back to cardi b and candace owens beefing πŸ’€ 13 minutes ago Lucas Shychuk Cardi b and Candace Owens beefing on Twitter is not something I had on my bingo card for 2020 28 minutes ago Gentrification Grey So I definitely did not have Cardi B and Candace Owens beefing on my 2020 bingo card 45 minutes ago Bite Me. ζ™‚ζ „ι­ @bolinthomas Who else had "cardi and candace owens beefing on twitter" on their 2020 bingo cards? 52 minutes ago #BreonnaTaylor i left twitter for an hour and came back to cardi b and candace owens beefing πŸ’€ 1 hour ago Brauna Marks Cardi B and Candace Owens on Twitter beefing right now. I’m here for it. 1 hour ago