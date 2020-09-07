Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

You are not Maharashtra, India's daughters won’t forgive you, Kangana Ranaut hits back at Sanjay Raut

Zee News Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
In a scathing attack on Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut on Sunday (September 6) told Raut that he is not 'Maharashtra' and he has no right to demand an apology from her. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 'Kill me, lets' meet on Sep 09' Kangana to Sanjay Raut

'Kill me, lets' meet on Sep 09' Kangana to Sanjay Raut 01:54

 Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut hit back on Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's over his "Haramkhor Ladki" remark. Kangana said, "Sanjay Raut encourages women abusers, daughters of India will not forgive you. Your people are saying they want to kill me, you want to kill me? then do it, let's meet on...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'If that girl...': Kangana Ranaut under fresh fire from Sanjay Raut on 'PoK' row [Video]

'If that girl...': Kangana Ranaut under fresh fire from Sanjay Raut on 'PoK' row

In a fresh salvo at actor Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut sought an apology from the former for her allegedly disparaging remarks about Mumbai and Maharashtra. Raut was asked by reporters..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:36Published
On his 'Haramkhor ladki' remark, Sanjay Raut says Kangana should first apologise to Maharashtra [Video]

On his 'Haramkhor ladki' remark, Sanjay Raut says Kangana should first apologise to Maharashtra

After Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's 'Haramkhor Ladki' remark on Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut drew criticism, the former said that if Kangana apologises to Maharashtra for her 'Mumbai feels like PoK'..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:30Published
'You can't strangle...': Kangana Ranaut gets support from Haryana minister [Video]

'You can't strangle...': Kangana Ranaut gets support from Haryana minister

Actor Kangana Ranaut received support from Haryana Home minister Anil Vij amid her face-off with Maharashtra government. After Ranaut said that she fears Mumbai Police more than 'movie mafia goons',..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Kangana Ranaut hits back at Sanjay Raut: When Aamir Khan said he felt scared in India, no one called him ‘Haram khor’

 In a video, she blamed the kind of mentality that Sanjay Raut had for the increasing number of crimes against women in India.
Bollywood Life

Swara Bhasker slams Kangana’s POK tweet

 Kangana Ranaut on Thursday took to Twitter to compare Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir, after claiming to have got an open threat from politician Sanjay...
IndiaTimes

Will not tolerate if anyone tries to defame and demean Mumbai or Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut's indirect jibe at Kangana Ranaut's PoK remark

 Meanwhile, Kangana had tweeted about receiving a threat from Sanjay Raut on Thursday. 
Zee News


Tweets about this