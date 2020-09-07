You are not Maharashtra, India's daughters won’t forgive you, Kangana Ranaut hits back at Sanjay Raut
Monday, 7 September 2020 () In a scathing attack on Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut on Sunday (September 6) told Raut that he is not 'Maharashtra' and he has no right to demand an apology from her.
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut hit back on Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's over his "Haramkhor Ladki" remark. Kangana said, "Sanjay Raut encourages women abusers, daughters of India will not forgive you. Your people are saying they want to kill me, you want to kill me? then do it, let's meet on...
In a fresh salvo at actor Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut sought an apology from the former for her allegedly disparaging remarks about Mumbai and Maharashtra. Raut was asked by reporters..
After Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's 'Haramkhor Ladki' remark on Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut drew criticism, the former said that if Kangana apologises to Maharashtra for her 'Mumbai feels like PoK'..