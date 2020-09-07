You are not Maharashtra, India's daughters won’t forgive you, Kangana Ranaut hits back at Sanjay Raut

Video Credit: ANI - Published 15 hours ago 'Kill me, lets' meet on Sep 09' Kangana to Sanjay Raut 01:54 Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut hit back on Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's over his "Haramkhor Ladki" remark. Kangana said, "Sanjay Raut encourages women abusers, daughters of India will not forgive you. Your people are saying they want to kill me, you want to kill me? then do it, let's meet on...