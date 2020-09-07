Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Step Out for First Time Since Welcoming Daughter Willa!

Global  
 

Just Jared Monday, 7 September 2020
New parents Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are enjoying a little bit of fresh air! The 31-year-old singer and the 24-year-old Game of Thrones actress held hands while going for a walk around their neighborhood on Friday afternoon (September 4) in Los Angeles. Joe showed off his bleached blonde hair while going sporty in a [...]
