Simon Cowell's brother pokes fun at electric bike accident

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Simon Cowell 'planning BGT return' weeks after breaking back



'Britain's Got Talent' judge Simon Cowell is expected to film a one-off special of the show in October, just weeks after he broke his back after falling off his electric bike. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:04 Published 3 weeks ago Simon Cowell using healing crystals after bike crash



Simon Cowell has turned to healing crystals to help him recover after breaking his back in a fall from his electric bike. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:55 Published 3 weeks ago Simon Cowell to ditch dangerous toys after horror fall



Simon Cowell will ditch his new electric bike after he fell off the vehicle and broke his back. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:55 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this