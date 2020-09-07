Global  
 

Kangana Ranaut claims to have been granted Y category security ahead of her Mumbai visit

Mid-Day Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Kangana Ranaut is being provided Y security by center, after her father on Sunday asked Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to provide security for her in light of her recent spat with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. The actress took to Twitter to thank Home Minister Amit Shah and wrote: "thank you for protecting my honour...
