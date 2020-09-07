Liam Gallagher Says He Has Been Pushed Out Of Oasis Re-Issue Campaign Monday, 7 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

'(What's The Story) Morning Glory' turns 25 this year...



*Liam Gallagher* claims he has been pushed out of the latest Oasis re-issue campaign.



The band's seminal 1995 album '(What's The Story) Morning Glory' turns 25 this year, with a limited vinyl re-issue planned.



Alongside this, fans are being asked to contact Noel Gallagher, who will host a Q&A session about the record.



Liam Gallagher felt aggrieved at not being asked, and claimed to have been shunted out of the campaign by Noel's management company.



He wrote: "I've not been asked ignition the f****** cowboys will just want the potato which is fine by me coz I'll answer your questions on a daily basis don't need to make a big sing and dance about it Dya get me JO..."



Continuing, Liam said:







Me n bonehead sat on interviews for supersonic did press all good loved it not 1 fucking penny did me and rasta B get from it arsed not in for the money but some shit shoveler got paid so nxt time you cats wanna know anything bout the lads tweet me LG x



— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 6, 2020



Bonehead responded on Twitter: "Still here. Still with you. x" The frontman also wrote:







Here’s a question for you Rkid 25 years later how have you managed to become the worlds biggest BALLOON KNOT yours truly LFUKING x



— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 6, 2020



