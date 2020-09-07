Arlo Parks, Phoebe Bridgers Share Stunning Radiohead Cover Monday, 7 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

'Fake Plastic Trees' gets re-worked...



*Arlo Parks* and *Phoebe Bridgers* have shared a stunning cover of Radiohead's 'Fake Plastic Trees'.



The duo linked for a session on BBC Radio 1's Chillest Show , taking hold of the show's Piano Session.



Online now, Arlo Parks stars on piano, while Phoebe Bridgers handles vocals.



The two re-work Bridgers' new song 'Kyoto', taken from her recent album 'Punisher'.



Phoebe Bridgers comments: "The coolest thing about this version is that it highlights how sad it is. Also, Arlo’s voice is just so cool and it’s very different from mine so I think we complement each other a lot. It’s a really sad song. I initially wrote it as a ballad and it turned into an uptempo song, but when you read the lyrics it’s a really sad song."



Continuing, the duo decided to share a spine-tingling version of Radiohead's classic song 'Fake Plastic Trees'. Phoebe Bridgers continues:



"My first ever London show was at St Pancras Old Church and there were like 100 people there and I thought it would be cool to cover Radiohead. It was the first time that people really showed up specifically for me. It was before my album even was out. It was magical. I think it's one of the best songs ever written."



