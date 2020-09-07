Michelle Obama Gives Advice on Love & Marriage, Admitting She Wanted To Push Husband Barack Out a Window On Some Occasions
Monday, 7 September 2020 () Michelle Obama is opening up about her marriage with Barack Obama on the latest episode of her podcast, featuring guest Conan O’Brien. The former First Lady spoke to Conan on the importance of picking partners carefully when it comes to love and emphasized that there have been times in her own marriage that she’s wanted [...]
