Lili Reinhart & 'Riverdale' Stars Step Out After Finishing Their Quarantine

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Lili Reinhart goes for a walk with her cute dog Milo on Sunday (September 6) in Vancouver, Canada. The 23-year-old actress was seen stepping out after wrapping up her 14-day quarantine, which she was required to do after arriving there from the United States. Also stepping out in Vancouver that day were Lili‘s Riverdale co-stars [...]
