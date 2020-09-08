Olivia Wilde Makes a Splash During a Malibu Beach Day! Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Olivia Wilde is all smiles while making a splash in the ocean on Monday (September 7) in Malibu, Calif. The 36-year-old actress and Booksmart director was joined by some friends while hanging out at the beach on Labor Day. She looked great in her one-piece swimsuit! PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Olivia Wilde [...] 👓 View full article

