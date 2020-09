Sara Ali Khan shares her trick to hide from 2020 with this witty Instagram post Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

She totally nails it when it comes to captioning her Instagram posts. And this time around, as well, Sara Ali Khan did not fail to impress her fans with her quirky lines. On Monday, *Sara Ali Khan* showed fans "how to hide from the year 2020", through an indicative picture.



Sara posted her picture in the lap of nature (*we... 👓 View full article