Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justin Bieber shares how teenage 'ego power' caused his relationships to suffer

Mid-Day Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Opening up about the effect of "ego and power" on him, singer Justin Bieber on Sunday night  said that his behaviour in his teenage caused his relationships to suffer. In a long Instagram post, the 'Yummy' singer went on to share how he is leaning on his Christian faith to make his marriage with Hailey Baldwin a healthy...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Justin Bieber let

Justin Bieber let "ego and power takeover" during teenage years 00:51

 Justin Bieber has opened up to fans on Instagram about the "insecurities and frustrations" he faced as a teenager.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Justin Bieber reveals he is giving up 'selfish desires to be a good husband and future dad' [Video]

Justin Bieber reveals he is giving up 'selfish desires to be a good husband and future dad'

Justin Bieber has opened up about his battle with his "ego and power" as a teenager and vowed to become a "good husband and future dad".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:48Published
Tori Kelly Reacts To Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber Collab Rumours, Talks New EP 'Solitude' [Video]

Tori Kelly Reacts To Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber Collab Rumours, Talks New EP 'Solitude'

Tori Kelly has returned to her roots with her new EP 'Solitude', and while catching up with ET Canada's Roz Weston, the songstress shares what inspired her new collection of songs. Plus, she reacts to..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Justin Bieber: Teenage ‘ego and power’ ruined relationships, vows to change with God's help

 Justin Bieber opened up about the effect “ego and power” had on him as a teen and how that caused his relationships to suffer.
FOXNews.com

Justin Bieber: I lost my way and my relationships suffered

 Justin Bieber has said he lost his true values as a youngster and became guided by “ego and power”.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Justin Bieber shares how teenage 'ego power' caused his relationships to suffer https://t.co/rTLkM7Fl0m 11 hours ago

jenkers_en

Jenkers News (ENG) #Justin #Bieber shares how teenage 'ego power' caused his relationships to suffer https://t.co/cEZ0Iji60T https://t.co/a5zFyeMOH4 11 hours ago