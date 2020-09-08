|
Justin Bieber shares how teenage 'ego power' caused his relationships to suffer
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Opening up about the effect of "ego and power" on him, singer Justin Bieber on Sunday night said that his behaviour in his teenage caused his relationships to suffer. In a long Instagram post, the 'Yummy' singer went on to share how he is leaning on his Christian faith to make his marriage with Hailey Baldwin a healthy...
|
|
|
|
