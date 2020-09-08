Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shahid Kapoor's birthday message for wife Mira Rajput Kapoor: Blessed to have you in life

Mid-Day Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Bollywood's handsome hunk Shahid Kapoor on Monday showered love over his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor as she celebrated her 26th birthday. The 'Kabir Singh' actor took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of his wife and penned down a short yet lovely birthday message for her.


View this post on Instagram

Happy...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Samuel Miranda's wife, lawyer reach NCB office to meet him after detention, denied permission [Video]

Samuel Miranda's wife, lawyer reach NCB office to meet him after detention, denied permission

The Narcotics Control Bureau on September 04 night, arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda in connection with drug angle in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:01Published
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembers father Rishi Kapoor on his birthday [Video]

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembers father Rishi Kapoor on his birthday

Late actor Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembered her father on his birthday with a heartfelt post.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:50Published
Shraddha Kapoor wishes her father Shakti Kapoor with rare throwback picture [Video]

Shraddha Kapoor wishes her father Shakti Kapoor with rare throwback picture

Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor shared a throwback picture wishing her father Shakti Kapoor who she lovingly call 'Baapu'on his birthday. #ShraddhaKapoor

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Shahid pens a loving b'day note for Mira

 Mira Rajput turned a year older today and was showered with love on social media. However the best wish came from hubby dearest Shahid Kapoor, who penned a...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Blessed to have you in life: Shahid Kapoor's birthday message for wife https://t.co/KrRDQWftiz 9 hours ago

SimplyAminaxx

SimplyAmina #IshaanKhatter Writes A Sweet Message For Shahid Kapoor's Wifey #MiraRajput On Her Birthday -… https://t.co/Myreknh59Z 11 hours ago