Telugu actor Jaya Prakash Reddy passes away Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Telugu actor-comedian-villain Jaya Prakash Reddy passed away, Tuesday morning, after suffering from a massive heart attack. The veteran breathed his last at his residence in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. Reddy was 74.



Actor Sudheer Babu took to Twitter to mourn the death of Jaya Prakash Reddy. He tweeted a picture of the actor and... 👓 View full article

