“Let’s smash patriarchy,” announces Rhea Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Rhea Chakraborty was snapped today arriving at the Narcotics Control Bureau office in the city, for a third day of questioning, as part of the investigation related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The actress as snapped in a black t-shirt that announced, “Roses are red, violets are blue, Let’s smash patriarchy, Me and you.” With barricades keeping media at bay, Rhea comfortable stepped out of her car and made her way to the NCB office with a female police officer. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this