Disney's 'Mulan' Set to Open in China on September 11 | THR News



The film will open in the Middle Kingdom on Sept. 11, an exhibitor with knowledge of the situation tells The Hollywood Reporter. Credit: THR News Duration: 02:00 Published 6 days ago

Baloch, Sindhis and Pashtuns stage protest in Toronto to mark International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances



Baloch, Sindhis and Pashtuns staged a protest on August 30 in Canada's Toronto to mark International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances. The protestors demanded United Nations (UN) and.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:49 Published 1 week ago