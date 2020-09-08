Global  
 

Internet Roasts TikTok Star Danielle Cohn For Trying To Claim Ashanti’s Foolish Classic

SOHH Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
The Internet isn’t here for TikTok star Danielle Cohn. Social media has erupted on the teenage online personality for sparking controversy after appearing to claim she made a new TikTok song which people immediately realized is singer Ashanti‘s “Foolish” classic. The Internet Roasts TikTok Teen Tensions initially rose after Danielle went online to claim she […]
News video: TikTok star under fire for allegedly claiming an Ashanti song as her own

TikTok star under fire for allegedly claiming an Ashanti song as her own 01:03

 Influencer Danielle Cohn is facing backlashafter being accused of trying to pass offAshanti’s 2002 song “Foolish” as her own.The influencer, who has 18 millionfollowers on TikTok, has been trying tolaunch her music career recently.On September 4, she releaseda cover of the Ashanti hit.She...

