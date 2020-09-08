Internet Roasts TikTok Star Danielle Cohn For Trying To Claim Ashanti’s Foolish Classic
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 () The Internet isn’t here for TikTok star Danielle Cohn. Social media has erupted on the teenage online personality for sparking controversy after appearing to claim she made a new TikTok song which people immediately realized is singer Ashanti‘s “Foolish” classic. The Internet Roasts TikTok Teen Tensions initially rose after Danielle went online to claim she […]
