Justin Bieber Debuts Big Neck Tattoo - See the Reveal! Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Justin Bieber is adding to his ink collection! The 26-year-old “Where Are U Now” singer revealed that he got a new neck tattoo on his Instagram on Tuesday (September 7). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber The tattoo is a long-stemmed rose, which was done by tattoo artist Dr. Woo. “@_dr_woo_ thank [...] 👓 View full article