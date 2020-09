You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Women of the Century: Dolly Parton is the Queen of Country but she's still of the people



Dolly Parton is one of the most prolific singer-songwriters of our age, but she's as well-known for her philanthropy as she is for her creativity. Credit: USA Today Lifestyle (Domestic) Duration: 01:58 Published 1 week ago Paige Hurd On "The Oval," Tyler Perry and Queen Latifah



The star of BET's "Tyler Perry's The Oval" talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about playing Gayle Franklin, the upcoming season one finale and working with Queen Latifah on "Beauty Shop." Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 09:34 Published on July 21, 2020

Tweets about this