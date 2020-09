You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Paris Hilton 'misses' making music and considers getting back into studio



Paris Hilton "misses" making music and is considering a return to the studio. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:43 Published 4 days ago Paris Hilton insists that she was strangled and beaten by abusive ex-boyfriends



Paris Hilton has opened up about her previous abusive relationships and how they have impacted her. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published 5 days ago Paris Hilton says Carter Reum is her reason for 'being so happy'



Reality star Paris Hilton has called boyfriend Carter Reum her reason "for being so happy" in a loved up social media post marking their anniversary. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:39 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this