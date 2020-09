Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe Felt Like an "A--hole" for "Mean" Comments About Juan Pablo Galavis Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Kaitlyn Bristowe is sharing how she really feels about Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor. The Bachelorette alum weighed in on the season 18 celeb during the Sept. 7 episode... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this