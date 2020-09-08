Black Panther Star Lupita Nyong’o Remembers Chadwick Boseman

Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o has come forward to remember her late friend and Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman. The high-profile Hollywood star has penned deep words about the world losing the immortalized movie legend. Lupita Nyong’o Remembers Chadwick Nyong’o went to her Instagram page with a slideshow of words in remembrance of Chadwick. She […]