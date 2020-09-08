Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Black Panther Star Lupita Nyong’o Remembers Chadwick Boseman

SOHH Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o has come forward to remember her late friend and Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman. The high-profile Hollywood star has penned deep words about the world losing the immortalized movie legend. Lupita Nyong’o Remembers Chadwick Nyong’o went to her Instagram page with a slideshow of words in remembrance of Chadwick. She […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o attend private Chadwick Boseman memorial

Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o attend private Chadwick Boseman memorial 00:53

 Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o were among the guests at a private memorial for Chadwick Boseman on Saturday (05.09.20).

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Michael B. Jordan joins Black Panther co-stars at Chadwick Boseman memorial [Video]

Michael B. Jordan joins Black Panther co-stars at Chadwick Boseman memorial

Michael B. Jordan, Winston Duke, and Lupita Nyong'o joined the wife of their Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman for a beach memorial for the actor on Saturday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Chadwick Boseman's hometown commemorates his life [Video]

Chadwick Boseman's hometown commemorates his life

Boseman di*d last week after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
What Does Chadwick Boseman’s Death Mean for Black Panther 2? [Video]

What Does Chadwick Boseman’s Death Mean for Black Panther 2?

What Does Chadwick Boseman’s Death Mean for Black Panther 2?

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Chadwick Boseman's 'Black Panther' Co-Stars Pay Tribute After His Death

 Chadwick Boseman is being remembered by his Black Panther co-stars. The late actor sadly passed away on Friday (August 28) following a private battle with cancer...
Just Jared Also reported by •E! OnlineThe WrapMid-Day

Black Panther star Winston Duke latest to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman

 Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther co-star Winston Duke is the latest to pay tribute following the actor’s death aged 43.
Belfast Telegraph

'It doesn't make sense': Lupita Nyong'o mourns Chadwick Boseman in powerful tribute

 Lupita Nyong'o is speaking out on Chadwick Boseman's death, a week after her "Black Panther" co-star died. Read her touching tribute.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this