Jenelle Evans Shades Kailyn Lowry for Fighting With Ex Over Son Lux's Hair Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Kailyn isn't a fan of Chris Lopez's decision to trim Lux's hair without her permission, though Chris believes that 'if I decide to make a decision on my son or anybody, I can.' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this