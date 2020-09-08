Bollywood divided over Rhea's arrest by NCB

Tuesday, 8 September 2020 () Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today has evoked several different reactions from Bollywood. While Sushant Singh Rajput’s former partner Ankita Lokhande has lauded the move with a cryptic post about Karma and also shared a picture of , Shekhar Suman marked it as a ‘big victory’. On the other hand, there are a few celebrities who expressed displeasure upon Rhea’s arrest for the alleged link to drug suppliers. Here’s taking a look at how Bollywood reacted to Rhea Chakraborty’s custody by NCB.
In today's biggest development in Sushant Singh Rajput case, Narcotics Control Bureau arrested late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the drug angle related to the case. Reactions started pouring in soon after the arrest. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti welcomed Rhea's arrest...