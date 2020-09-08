Bollywood divided over Rhea's arrest by NCB Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today has evoked several different reactions from Bollywood. While Sushant Singh Rajput’s former partner Ankita Lokhande has lauded the move with a cryptic post about Karma and also shared a picture of , Shekhar Suman marked it as a ‘big victory’. On the other hand, there are a few celebrities who expressed displeasure upon Rhea’s arrest for the alleged link to drug suppliers. Here’s taking a look at how Bollywood reacted to Rhea Chakraborty’s custody by NCB. 👓 View full article

