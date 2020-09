Jesse Metcalfe Looks So Hot in These New Photos Ahead of 'DWTS' Debut Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Jesse Metcalfe has gotten into great shape ahead of his debut on Dancing With the Stars! The 41-year-old actor put his muscular body on display while heading to the studio on Tuesday morning (September 8) in Los Angeles. Jesse was seen wearing a white tank top, jeans, and a white face mask while holding his [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Dancing With the Stars' to feature a Backstreet Boy and a 'Tiger King' star



From a boy band icon to a "Tiger King," star, the new season of "Dancing With the Stars" has something for everyone. The participants and their professional dance partners for Season 29 were revealed.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:30 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this