Naomi Osaka Wears Trayvon Martin Mask to U.S. Open

Just Jared Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Naomi Osaka is powerfully speaking out – even without saying anything. The 22-year-old tennis star entered Arthur Ashe Stadium for the U.S. Open on Sunday (September 6) wearing a black face mask that read “Trayvon Martin,” drawing attention to the unarmed Black teenage who was murdered by a neighborhood watchman back in 2012. PHOTOS: Check [...]
