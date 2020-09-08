Tamar Braxton's Boyfriend David Adefeso Files Restraining Order Against Her, She Claims He Assaulted Her

@BBNaija Tamar Braxton’s Nigerian Boyfriend, David Adefeso Files For Domestic Violence Restraining Order Against Her https://t.co/btxRBtZnHR 5 minutes ago @Willamazen_official American singer and songwriter and actress, Tamar Braxton's boyfriend, David Adefeso reportedly filed a restraining… https://t.co/tb9BFWZLtv 8 minutes ago 👨🏽 King One X 🇳🇬 🙌🏽 RT @TheVyralTrendz: -- Tamar Braxton's Boyfriend Reportedly Files Restraining Order Against Her. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ According to reports, T… 8 minutes ago JustJared.com Tamar Braxton's boyfriend files a restraining order against her, as she reportedly claims he assaulted her: https://t.co/2Yk19pRSaY 17 minutes ago The Ashley Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso files for restraining order against her; hints at domestic violence situati… https://t.co/fhPBCkzxPl 25 minutes ago Sharkeisha Board... RT @etnow: Tamar Braxton's boyfriend has accused her of domestic violence. https://t.co/ewVSYnBizZ 26 minutes ago Koulture Vibes Tamar Braxton's Fiancé Files Restraining Order Against Her: Report: David Adefeso has reportedly filed a restrainin… https://t.co/wZcAzh7l0Y 30 minutes ago Entertainment Tonight Tamar Braxton's boyfriend has accused her of domestic violence. https://t.co/ewVSYnBizZ 30 minutes ago