Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tamar Braxton's Boyfriend David Adefeso Files Restraining Order Against Her, She Claims He Assaulted Her

Just Jared Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Tamar Braxton‘s boyfriend David Adefoso has filed a restraining order against the singer and reality TV star, but she is alleging he was the aggressor. She claims that he assaulted her and threatened to kill her in a “murder-suicide,” via The Blast on Tuesday (September 8). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tamar Braxton [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tamar Braxton breaks silence on her hospital stay [Video]

Tamar Braxton breaks silence on her hospital stay

Tamar Braxton has called for people to "normalise" acknowledging mental health struggles after she was hospitalised for a suspected overdose.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 02:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Tamar Braxton's BF Files for Domestic Violence Restraining Order

 Tamar Braxton's boyfriend is running to court asking for protection against her in what he describes as a domestic violence situation ... TMZ has learned. The...
TMZ.com


Tweets about this

DonaldRex

@BBNaija Tamar Braxton’s Nigerian Boyfriend, David Adefeso Files For Domestic Violence Restraining Order Against Her https://t.co/btxRBtZnHR 5 minutes ago

willamazen

@Willamazen_official American singer and songwriter and actress, Tamar Braxton's boyfriend, David Adefeso reportedly filed a restraining… https://t.co/tb9BFWZLtv 8 minutes ago

MrOneXMind

👨🏽 King One X 🇳🇬 🙌🏽 RT @TheVyralTrendz: -- Tamar Braxton's Boyfriend Reportedly Files Restraining Order Against Her. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ According to reports, T… 8 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Tamar Braxton's boyfriend files a restraining order against her, as she reportedly claims he assaulted her: https://t.co/2Yk19pRSaY 17 minutes ago

TheAshleysRR

The Ashley Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso files for restraining order against her; hints at domestic violence situati… https://t.co/fhPBCkzxPl 25 minutes ago

roseroyse23

Sharkeisha Board... RT @etnow: Tamar Braxton's boyfriend has accused her of domestic violence. https://t.co/ewVSYnBizZ 26 minutes ago

koulturevibes_

Koulture Vibes Tamar Braxton's Fiancé Files Restraining Order Against Her: Report: David Adefeso has reportedly filed a restrainin… https://t.co/wZcAzh7l0Y 30 minutes ago

etnow

Entertainment Tonight Tamar Braxton's boyfriend has accused her of domestic violence. https://t.co/ewVSYnBizZ 30 minutes ago