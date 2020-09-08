|
Tamar Braxton's Boyfriend David Adefeso Files Restraining Order Against Her, She Claims He Assaulted Her
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefoso has filed a restraining order against the singer and reality TV star, but she is alleging he was the aggressor. She claims that he assaulted her and threatened to kill her in a "murder-suicide," via The Blast on Tuesday (September 8).
|
|
|
