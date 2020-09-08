Global  
 

Amber Heard Responds to Johnny Depp's Attempt to Delay Defamation Trial

Just Jared Tuesday, 8 September 2020
Amber Heard and her legal team have responded to Johnny Depp‘s request to delay the trial for the $50 million defamation lawsuit that he filed against her. The trial is currently scheduled to take place in January 2021, but Johnny says the coronavirus pandemic has delayed production on his upcoming movie Fantastic Beasts 3 and [...]
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Amber Heard blasts ex-husband Johnny Depp's request to delay defamation trial

Amber Heard blasts ex-husband Johnny Depp's request to delay defamation trial 00:51

 Amber Heard has blasted her ex-husband Johnny Depp for attempting to delay his $50 million dollar libel battle against her which would allow him to shoot his next movie, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3.

