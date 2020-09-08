Amber Heard Responds to Johnny Depp's Attempt to Delay Defamation Trial
Amber Heard has blasted her ex-husband Johnny Depp for attempting to delay his $50 million dollar libel battle against her which would allow him to shoot his next movie, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3.