Cate Blanchett Shows Off Her Cool Style at Latest Venice Premiere!
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 () Cate Blanchett has been attending lots of events at the 2020 Venice Film Festival, where she is serving on the festival jury. The Oscar-winning actress showed off her cool style while stepping out for the premiere of the film Di Yi Lu Xiang (Love After Love) on Tuesday (September 8) in Venice, Italy. At the [...]
The Venice Film Festival, the world's oldest film festival and considered a showcase for Oscar contenders, is the first international event to take place with an actual audience since the movie world..