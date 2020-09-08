Global  
 

Cate Blanchett Shows Off Her Cool Style at Latest Venice Premiere!

Just Jared Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Cate Blanchett has been attending lots of events at the 2020 Venice Film Festival, where she is serving on the festival jury. The Oscar-winning actress showed off her cool style while stepping out for the premiere of the film Di Yi Lu Xiang (Love After Love) on Tuesday (September 8) in Venice, Italy. At the [...]
