Keeping Up With the Kardashians to End After Season 20 in 2021 Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Listen up, Dolls: season 20 will mark the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The Kardashian-Jenner family and E! announced today, Tuesday, Sept. 8, that the iconic series... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this