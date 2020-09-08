Travis Scott Celebrates McDonald’s Cactus Jack Launch
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 () Houston rapper Travis Scott is all about his special day. The hip-hop superstar went online to acknowledge and celebrate the launch of his new Cactus Jack limited edition meal at fast food giant McDonald’s. Travis Scott Celebrates McDonald’s Meal Scott hit up Instagram to geek out over the huge nationwide takeover. Scott shared a few […]
The King of Staten Island movie clip - Scott's Tattoo Restaurant Idea - Now on Digital, Blu-ray & DVD - Claire (Maude Apatow) is concerned about leaving her brother when she heads to college but Scott (Pete Davidson) seems confident in his business venture.
Plot synopsis: Judd Apatow (Trainwreck,...