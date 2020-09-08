Global  
 

Travis Scott Celebrates McDonald’s Cactus Jack Launch

SOHH Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Houston rapper Travis Scott is all about his special day. The hip-hop superstar went online to acknowledge and celebrate the launch of his new Cactus Jack limited edition meal at fast food giant McDonald’s. Travis Scott Celebrates McDonald’s Meal Scott hit up Instagram to geek out over the huge nationwide takeover. Scott shared a few […]
