Related videos from verified sources AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial on hold over safety issue



A serious adverse reaction in a volunteer has triggered the safety protocol for the large-scale trial. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:13 Published 2 hours ago India's drug firm Serum Institute gets notice after Oxford vaccine trial put on hold |Oneindia News



The Serum Institute of India which is manufacturing the Oxford University's Covishield vaccine has been issued a showcause notice by the country's drug controller DGCI. Trials for the vaccine were.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:15 Published 4 hours ago Local clinical trial expert 'not surprised' by COVID-19 vaccine trial halt



The race to bring a COVID-19 vaccine to the market has hit a snag. One of the companies working to develop the drug, AstraZeneca, has put its clinical trial on hold after a patient got sick. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:14 Published 10 hours ago

