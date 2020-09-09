Global  
 

Odell Beckham Jr. Responds To Internet Following Poo Poo Jokes, Accusations and Epic Memes

SOHH Wednesday, 9 September 2020
NFL superstar Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t letting the Internet get the best of him. The popular Cleveland Browns wide receiver and longtime friend of rap heavyweight Drake has addressed becoming a trending topic over a stinky rumor. Odell Beckham Trolls Back OBJ hit up Instagram and didn’t hold back on keeping things a buck about […]
