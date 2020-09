25 years of 'Rangeela': Madhur gets nostalgic Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Taking it to Twitter, the 52-year-old director expressed his happiness to have been a part of the cult-classic, for which he worked as an assistant director. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Amol RT @PeepingMoon: #MadhurBhandarkar gets nostalgic as #Rangeela clocks twenty five years, reveals he worked as an #AssistantDirector on the… 13 hours ago PeepingMoon #MadhurBhandarkar gets nostalgic as #Rangeela clocks twenty five years, reveals he worked as an #AssistantDirector… https://t.co/CGcRnKx9gl 13 hours ago