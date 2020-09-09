Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Back to building blocks before resuming shoot with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Taking a cue from some of his peers who have resumed work, director Anees Bazmee is ready to return to the universe of his horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However, the director has a pressing matter to attend to before he can call for action on the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-fronted film — the set, which has been standing... Taking a cue from some of his peers who have resumed work, director Anees Bazmee is ready to return to the universe of his horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However, the director has a pressing matter to attend to before he can call for action on the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-fronted film — the set, which has been standing 👓 View full article

