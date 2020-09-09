Global  
 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Back to building blocks before resuming shoot with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani

Mid-Day Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Back to building blocks before resuming shoot with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara AdvaniTaking a cue from some of his peers who have resumed work, director Anees Bazmee is ready to return to the universe of his horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However, the director has a pressing matter to attend to before he can call for action on the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-fronted film — the set, which has been standing...
