Jillian Michaels Reveals She Had COVID-19, Warns Fans About Dangers of Going to the Gym Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Jillian Michaels has revealed that she battled coronavirus earlier this summer. The 46-year-old fitness trainer shared in a new interview with Fox Business that she got sick after she “literally let her guard down for an hour with one of my best friends.” Also during her interview, Jillian warned viewers about going to work out [...] 👓 View full article