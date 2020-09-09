Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Netflix Stars Chrishell Stause & Carole Baskin Meet for First Time at 'DWTS' Studio!

Just Jared Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Chrishell Stause looks gorgeous while heading into the studio for a Dancing With the Stars press event on Tuesday morning (September 8) in Los Angeles. The 39-year-old real estate agent and actress met fellow contestant Carole Baskin for the first time at the event! Chrishell stars on the reality series Selling Sunset while Carole is [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chrishell Stause can't wait to find love again [Video]

Chrishell Stause can't wait to find love again

Chrishell Stause is "excited to mingle" and find love again following her split from estranged husband Justin Hartley.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:06Published
Carole Baskin shares what she hopes to gain from Dancing with the Stars [Video]

Carole Baskin shares what she hopes to gain from Dancing with the Stars

The new celebrities that will compete on this season of Dancing with the Stars have been announced. The new cast members getting the most buzz is Tiger King star Carole Baskin.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:47Published
‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin to join ‘Dancing With the Stars’ [Video]

‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin to join ‘Dancing With the Stars’

ABC announced the season 29 lineup of the celebrity dancing competition on Wednesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Related news from verified sources

'DWTS' snares Netflix stars Carole Baskin, Chrishell Stause and coach Monica from 'Cheer' for Season 29

 Tyra Banks will be the new host of ABC's 'Dancing with the Stars,' which will feature other changes as it adjusts to pandemic health protocols.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this