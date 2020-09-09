|
Netflix Stars Chrishell Stause & Carole Baskin Meet for First Time at 'DWTS' Studio!
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Chrishell Stause looks gorgeous while heading into the studio for a Dancing With the Stars press event on Tuesday morning (September 8) in Los Angeles. The 39-year-old real estate agent and actress met fellow contestant Carole Baskin for the first time at the event! Chrishell stars on the reality series Selling Sunset while Carole is [...]
