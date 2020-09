You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dominant giraffe bull knocks out his opponent with repeated blows to the head



The giraffe is not only the tallest land mammal on earth but also one of the most beloved iconic symbols of Africa. These majestic creatures are known to be peaceful in manner with an elegant and.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 01:06 Published on August 11, 2020

Tweets about this