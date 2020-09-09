Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Netflix To Debut BLACKPINK Documentary in October

Just Jared Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
BLACKPINK is headed to Netflix! The streaming network announced today that the four piece K-pop group – Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé - will be the subjects of a brand new documentary film. Titled Light Up the Sky, the film will feature exclusive interviews with never-before-seen footage of the four girls, from their trainee days [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

My Octopus Teacher Documentary Movie [Video]

My Octopus Teacher Documentary Movie

My Octopus Teacher Documentary Movie - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: A filmmaker forges an unusual friendship with an octopus living in a South African kelp forest, learning as the animal..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:28Published
Kingdom of Silence Documentary movie [Video]

Kingdom of Silence Documentary movie

Kingdom of Silence Documentary movie trailer HD (2020) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME Documentary Film - Plot synopsis: A political thriller examining the complex relationship between the United States..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:10Published
Wit, Charm And Fits Of Rage! New REELZ Documentary Explores The Life Of Funny Man John Candy [Video]

Wit, Charm And Fits Of Rage! New REELZ Documentary Explores The Life Of Funny Man John Candy

The late John Candy is one of the most beloved movie stars of all time and now a new REELZ documentary is diving deeper into the funny man's life. Natalie Morales hosts a special edition of Behind..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 01:03Published

Tweets about this

Sunshinerer28

Steph20nie RT @Variety: Netflix’s Blackpink Documentary to Debut in October https://t.co/pidJurtDPn 2 seconds ago

niziu_lemon

MAKO LEMON || multi || RT @primacyjennie: BLACKPINK's Netflix documentary has the duration of 1hr and 17 mins which it includes their pre debut vids, exclusive in… 11 seconds ago

trash_gfr

Mur RT @JustJared: Netflix just made a lot of fans happy after announcing they'll be premiering a documentary about BLACKPINK Get all the deta… 1 minute ago