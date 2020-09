'RHOP' Star Ashley Darby 'Elated' to Be Expecting Second Child With Husband Michael Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

In an announcement video she posts on Instagram, her first child Dean can be seen sporting a onesie with the words, 'I'm Gonna Be a Big Brother' written on it. 👓 View full article

