Yifei Liu Shares Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Her 'Mulan' Wall Walking Scene

Just Jared Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Yifei Liu is sharing some behind-the-scenes footage and secrets from Mulan with fans on her Instagram. The 33-year-old actress revealed what went into getting that wall walking scene perfect and what she did to recooperate after hitting her knees against the beams. “Thankful for hard shell knee pads…a smile and a cute dog could relieve [...]
