Keeping Up With the Kardashians to end in 2021

Wednesday, 9 September 2020 () The popular TV show 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' is coming to an end, as per a statement issued by American reality TV star Kim Kardashian. The announcement of the reality show's close was made by Kim Kardashian on Tuesday via Instagram in a letter "to our amazing fans." A spokesperson for E! also confirmed the move to Fox...
As much as viewers may want to, it will soon be impossible to keep up with the Kardashians any longer. CNN reports Kim Kardashian posted on Instagram that 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' is coming to an end after 14 years. The E! reality show premiered in 2007. It's provided the family a platform...