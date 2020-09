Andy Vermaut R. Kelly denied bail by federal appeals court in New York https://t.co/y9dpIUzH5w https://t.co/emjjpqtScK 14 minutes ago

Bobby X RT @NYDailyNews: R&B star R. Kelly was once again denied release from jail as he awaits trial, this time by a trio of federal appeals court… 4 hours ago

Noah Goldberg Then I went home and updated the R. Kelly story. A panel of federal appeals judges rejected his request for release… https://t.co/9bBLqLhwwV 6 hours ago

Queen👑 Sugar RT @nbcwashington: A federal appeals court denied R. Kelly's latest attempt to be released on bail. https://t.co/UCS7lbgGHC 7 hours ago

NBCWashington A federal appeals court denied R. Kelly's latest attempt to be released on bail. https://t.co/UCS7lbgGHC 7 hours ago

erik willey RT @NBC10Boston: A federal judge R. denied Kelly's initial petition for bail earlier this year, and rejected a motion to reconsider, which… 7 hours ago

@Jmoon RT @TrialDiariesJ: No bail for #RKelly as he awaits trial on child porn, racketeering charges, say NYC federal judges https://t.co/hMjSCn2y… 7 hours ago