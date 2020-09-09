|
Kaley Cuoco Claps Back After Being Shamed for Wearing Mask During Workout
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Kaley Cuoco is hitting back. The 34-year-old actress recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself working out while wearing a mask. “Jump It Out,” Kaley captioned the post. “My newest obsession during COVID/quarantine! All you need is 20 mins, a jump rope, and good music!” People then started commenting on Kaley‘s post, [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this